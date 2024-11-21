Former Arsenal Defender Sends Warning To Arne Slot's Liverpool In Premier League Title Race
Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has sent a warning to Liverpool in the Premier League title race despite opening up a five-point gap at the top of the table after just 11 games played so far this season.
Sagna believes defending champions Manchester City can pile the pressure on the leaders, despite four successive defeats before the November international break. However, he admits it will be difficult for the Gunners to compete with the two teams after a slow start.
Liverpool will take on rock-bottom Southampton on Sunday afternoon, a day after Pep Guardiola's Man City welcome Tottenham to the Etihad in the league. The two teams will face off at Anfield next week Sunday in a huge anticipated match.
Speaking to Mega Dice, Sagna thinks it is too early to predict who will win the league title.
"I think it's too early to guess who's going to be champion," Sagna said. "Of course, Liverpool have some advantages, but you know City are specialists at closing the gap, so surely they're going to come back into fitness and into form.
"Towards the end of [the] season, they're going to put pressure on Liverpool. City didn't have the greatest start. This is a big part of their life, but you know after being champions so many times - four times in a row - it's always difficult because whenever you lose people withdraw. The team withdraws, the performances withdraw, the work ethic withdraws.
"Everyone starts saying that the team is gone, and their dominance is coming to an end. There is only a five-point difference between Liverpool and City. It's only two games. So, City is far from out of the title race.
"It's more disturbing for Arsenal because they're in fourth position, and they have a lot of disadvantages being nine points behind Liverpool. Arsenal are still in the race, but they know that they will have to be practically perfect from now on.
"Arsenal can’t afford to drop any points. It’s frustrating for them to be nine points behind Liverpool after 11 games. Even though City are currently second, I still think that they’re favourites. If Liverpool lose just one game, City will be breathing down their necks.
"We are used to City winning, but still, even without performing for months, they’re still second and within touching distance of the summit. Some of the football this season hasn’t been their best, and I think that has shocked a few people."
On Arsenal's difficulties, Sagna added: “It’s all or nothing for Arsenal because the Christmas period is very important. There is a nine-point gap with Liverpool that they will be desperate to reduce, so it’s going to be difficult for them to overhaul them. They need to close the gap now. If they fail to do that, or if they drop further behind, I think the title will be out of reach for them.
"They can’t afford to fall further behind. They need to keep in touch and hope that Liverpool and Man City drop points.
“Arsenal are definitely feeling the pressure of competing for the Premier League title. They know they can’t afford to make any more mistakes. They know they have to win all of their games that are coming up, and they are hoping that their rivals can drop points.
"Can they close a nine-point gap? Of course they can, but to be relying on your rivals to drop points in November isn’t an ideal place for Arsenal to be in.”