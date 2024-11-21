Former Liverpool CEO Reveals FSG's Contract Plans For Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Virgil van Dijk
Former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore believes club owners Fenway Sports Group are keen on extending the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk.
The trio are out of contract at the end of the current season with no clear sign of new deals being agreed with the club amid intense speculation linking them with moves elsewhere as they will be free to speak to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement in January.
Alexander-Arnold has consistently been linked with a move to Real Madrid while Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are the latest clubs to be linked with a move for Salah who has banged in 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 17 matches across all competitions.
Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk have been instrumental for Arne Slot this season as Liverpool sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. They also lead the Champions League standings with 12 points so far.
Speaking at Soccerex in Miami, Moore says Liverpool owners FSG are "working feverishly" to secure all three to extended contracts.
"It remains to be seen but I am old enough to remember Kevin Keegan going to Hamburg and thinking the world was collapsing around us," Moore said via Liverpool Echo. "Who is (John) Toshack going to give the ball to? And someone said we've got this guy from Celtic...(Kenny) Dalglish. You know, so life goes on.
"I don't know what is going to happen but it is Trent, it's Mo, it's Virgil and it's hard to imagine any of those leaving Liverpool.
"Ownership, I know ownership (FSG) is working feverishly to get deals done with all three and whether it is all three, two of the three, one of three or none of the three, I don't know.
"You look at those players and what I do like is they all seem dedicated right now and there is nobody, particularly those three, that has taken a game off for some reason. And they are, even in Trent's case, they are the senior citizens and you look at what they offer.
"So come January, particularly in Trent's case, we'll see what happens but I know that ownership is talking with their respective agents, I am sure feverishly. But it won't be cheap."
Moore added: "You recall in the old days, you used to have your spine which was the goalkeeper; centre-half; centre-forward. And I remember - and this is how old I am! - it was Tommy Lawrence, Ron Yates, Ian St John.
"So you had that spine and you had the 'Flying Pig' one of the best goalkeepers around at that time (Lawrence), Ron Yates, a colossus of a man. St John, not a colossus of a man, but someone who could score goals out of nowhere.
"And I think ownership will look back and they lost Philippe Coutinho (to Barcelona in January 2018), which was unbelievably dramatic when I was there. But [the] ownership knew this was an opportunity for us to take one player and buy two world-class players for the money Barcelona was paying for Philippe and it worked out brilliantly as a result.
"But also [it's about] making sure you build a squad. Alisson, we love Ali and we can't wait for him to get back but no-one worries about the goalkeeper with Kelleher, who would start for most Premier League teams. Fingers crossed, it's November."