Former Liverpool Midfielder Danny Murphy Evaluates Arne Slot's "Incredible" Start To The Season
Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has lauded Arne Slot following an "incredible" start to the season after replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer. Slot has won 17 out of 19 matches in all competitions this campaign.
The Reds are nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table after 13 matches played so far following their impressive 2-0 win over defending Manchester City at Anfield over the weekend. They also became the first team to reach the Champions League round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs after a 2-0 win over Real Madrid last week Wednesday, a fifth straight league phase win for the Reds.
Slot has also led Liverpool to the Carabao Cup quarterfinals and will face Southampton later this month for a place in the semifinals. The Reds will be hoping to retain the title they won last season after beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final back in February.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetBrain Murphy said: "I think you'd have to use the word incredible. I mean, we know he inherited a really good squad, a well-balanced squad in terms of senior players, and young talent. I don't think anybody envisaged this start in terms of not just winning games, but the way they've won them. In terms of the intensity, the measured calm parts in games that they seem to be able to manage really well when things aren't necessarily going brilliantly.
"They've got a great defensive shape, but still allows them to press high and be a real attack a real attacking force. So it's been it's been more than a smooth transition. It’s been, incredible in so many ways. And I think now it's just about keeping that consistency. We've seen the shape of the team. We can see what he's trying to do. Can the players maintain this level of performance, and can the players the main players stay fit? Because, obviously, like all great teams, you need your best players fit. And so far, we've been reasonably lucky in that respect.
"So, yeah, it's been fantastic. And I think the fans have taken to him, obviously, really quickly. We saw that in the last two home games. I mean, Anfield against Madrid and also the fans after the Man City game. It's incredible to see the euphoria around the place already at such an early stage in the season. So I think all in all, it's been incredible and, actually, he certainly surpassed the expectations of Liverpool fans."
