Former Liverpool Star Naby Keita Pleads For Another Chance At Werder Bremen
Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has asked for forgiveness from Werder Bremen and his teammates after going on a strike.
Keita has endured a torrid time since leaving Anfield to join the Bundesliga side on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.
The 29-year-old was frozen out at Bremen after refusing to board their team bus after finding out he was not starting ahead of their game with Bayer Leverkusen in April.
The Guinea international made only five appearances last season due to injury.
He was tipped to leave the club last summer after holding showdown talks with bosses in August after returning from Olympic Games duty.
Werder Bremen revealed in an official statement that Keita would not rejoin the squad and instead continue to train alone.
The club and the player himself decided he would seek a move elsewhere before the end of the summer transfer window.
Several clubs were linked with a move for the former RB Leipzig man but a move could not go through.
Speaking to BILD in an interview, Keita claims he wants to be part of the Bremen first-team squad again.
“It is not my decision that I should leave Bremen,” he told BILD.
“For me, the best thing would be to be part of the professional team again tomorrow and play for Werder Bremen.
“The fans also keep asking on social media what happened and why I don't play for their club.
“Of course there are also negative messages saying that I would collect the money and don't want to play. But it's not about the money for me, it's the club that made this decision.”
Keita also showed BILD the WhatsApp message he sent to his team-mates to apologised after refusing to board their team bus back in April.
He wrote: “What I did may look like I let the team down just before an important match. I would like to apologise to my team-mates who felt let down.
“You should know that this was not my intention. It's hard for me not to be on the pitch with you. I want to give you my full support. I will be your biggest fan.”