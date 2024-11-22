Former Premier League Manager Shares Honest Verdict On Arne Slot Style Of Play At Liverpool
Arne Slot has enjoyed an amazing start to his Liverpool tenure since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer, propelling the club to the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
The Dutchman has won 15 out of 17 matches across all competitions this season. He became the first manager to win 11 of his first 12 games in all competitions in English top-division history.
There has been a slight shift in tactics to adjust the way Liverpool press and defend as a unit under Arne Slot, gradually moving away from Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy metal' football that brought success at Anfield.
Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce has heaped praise on Slot for taking up 'the biggest job in the country' and cannot understand why his style of play would be criticised despite churning out positive results.
"I listen to talkSPORT a lot and I’ve heard a few Liverpool fans saying it's not the same, and saying that it's not the football that Jurgen Klopp gave us. I had a look at the stats and they're not that great, but they're still winning," Allardyce told Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.
"He’s looking at how to project a win or how to change to get a win. He's sacrificing some of that overplay to make sure he wins a football match."
The ex-Everton and Three Lions coach added: "I find it very difficult to accept a Liverpool fan criticising him when he had the biggest job in the country this year, replacing Jurgen Klopp.
"You look at how many managers have been brought in to replace top managers, like Sir Alex at Man Utd. Man City's transition has been pretty good, but Pep [Guardiola] struggled in his first year until he got to grips with it. Arsenal struggled for a long time when trying to replace Arsene Wenger.
"So when you've got a job like that, Arne Slot's doing a magnificent job, And it looks like the players are enjoying it."
Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Southampton at St Mary's Stadium before hosting Real Madrid in the Champions League and defending Manchester City in the league at Anfield.