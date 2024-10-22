Former Premier League Scout Has ‘Been Told’ Trent Alexander-Arnold Wants to Join Real Madrid
As everyone knows, Trent Alexander-Arnold is about to enter the final six months of his contract in January, opening the door for him to sign a pre-contract at another club.
The main club of worry regarding Trent and a potential move away from Anfield is Real Madrid. Sources in Spain have made it very clear that the 25-year-old fullback is their ideal long-term successor for Dani Carvajal.
With all of these rumours floating around and it being the biggest story heading into the January transfer window, people who claim to have connections in the footballing world are now coming forward with what they have heard surrounding the situation.
“I’m told he [Trent Alexander-Arnold] wants to go to Madrid. From the player’s point of view, a move to Real Madrid will always appeal," Former Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown told Football Insider.
“The manager there already knows him from his days on Merseyside. And if his contract situation is such that it allows him to explore a deal in January, I’ve heard there’s a very strong possibility that a move will happen.
“If you took Real Madrid out of the equation, any talk over his exit would be a non-story. Liverpool don’t want him to go and he wouldn’t want to move. But you throw Madrid into the running and all of a sudden it all changes.
"I fully expect that move to happen, and as much as Liverpool will want him to stay, turning down the chance to become a Galactico at Madrid would be too much to ask.”
This is a very bold claim to make and one that could come back to bite Brown, however, this transfer story still has many twists and turns to take and ultimately, Liverpool holds the biggest advantage due to Trent still being contracted to the club.
Hopefully, this saga ends sooner rather than later, unfortunately, don't be surprised if it is dragged on for the remainder of the season.