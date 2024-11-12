Howard Webb Confirms David Coote's Suspension After Alleged Rant At Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp
Head of The Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) Howard Webb has confirmed that a full investigation is ongoing into the viral video which appears to show referee David Coote making derogatory remarks about Liverpool and former manager Jurgen Klopp.
Coote, who was in charge of Saturday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa on Saturday has already been suspended by the PGMOL, however, the organisation declined to make any further statement.
A statement from the PGMOL read: "David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation.
"PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete."
Speaking on Sky Sports' show Mic'd Up, Howard Webb said on Tuesday evening: "We became aware of a video that’s been circulated on social media that we are taking very seriously.
"We’ve instigated a full investigation.
"One of our referees David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect, pending the outcome of that investigation. And there’s not much more I can say at this stage until we work through that investigation.”
In the video that emerged on Monday, the 42-year-old was seen calling Klopp a “German c**t” and the Reds “s**t”.
Asked by a friend for his opinion of Klopp, the person alleged to be David Coote says: “Aside from having a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying and then just had a right fucking pop at me.
"I’ve got no interest at speaking to someone who’s f**king arrogant. So I do my best not to speak to him … My God, German c**t, f**k me.”
“Long story short: Jürgen Klopp’s a c**t, Liverpool are all f**king bellends and we hate Scousers.”
“Just to be clear, that last video can’t go anywhere, seriously..
The friend says: “He’s a Premier League referee, let’s not ruin a bloke’s career. We’re not that bad.”
David Coote oversaw several English Football League Championship games for eight years before becoming a Premier League referee in 2018.
He had a number of run-ins with Klopp during the German's time as Liverpool manager. Klopp stepped down as the Reds boss at the end of season.