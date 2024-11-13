‘I Don’t Feel He Has Crossed That Line’ - Gary Neville Defends David Coote’s Liverpool Video
On Monday, a shocking video emerged on social media of active Premier League referee David Coote using some very choice words to describe former manager Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC.
This video took the internet by storm and later that day it was revealed that Coote had been suspended by the PGMOL and that they were actively investigating the situation.
Even though it was cut and dry, the video still split opinion amongst fanbases, with a lot of people thinking he should never referee a Premier League game again, whilst others believed he should just get a warning as he was only giving an opinion.
Whatever the outcome, pretty much everyone agreed that the referee needed to face some type of punishment, whether that be a warning or being sacked.
A lot of people have been waiting for Sky Sports duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher to give their opinions on the situation as they have been very close to the PGMOL over recent seasons, having exclusive talks with the likes of Howard Webb and Mike Dean regularly.
Today, speaking on The Overlap US Podcast on YouTube, transcribed via LFC Transfer Room on X, the former Manchester United player finally gave his thoughts and seemingly defended Coote.
"He's called Jurgen Klopp the C-word, which is obviously an aggressive word, but I didn't see anything within his words that he had influenced Liverpool in the wrong way or was trying to do Liverpool over."
Neville continued to say that he doesn't believe the referee should lose his job over his recent comments about Liverpool and Klopp.
"I don't feel like he should lose his career and lose everything he has worked his entire life for.
"I don't feel he has crossed that line, that line I feel he would've crossed if he said 'I'm not going to give Liverpool another decision again."