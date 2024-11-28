'I Still Have Everything' - Former Liverpool Player Shuts Down Any Talk Of Potential Retirement
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has expressed his desire to continue his playing career after hinting he could consider retirement at the age of 31 after failing to find a new club.
Karius joined the Reds in the summer of 2016 from Bundesliga side Mainz and went on to make 49 appearances across all competitions. He is best remembered for his second-half errors in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid which saw his Liverpool career come to an end. The Reds lost 3-1 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv.
The German had loan spells at Besiktas and Union Berlin before eventually leaving the club on a free transfer in June 2022. He later joined fellow Premier League side Newcastle but struggled for playing time.
Karius made just two appearances, one of those being in the 2022 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United. The shot-stopper was released last summer and is currently with the club.
Speaking to SPORTbible, Karius said: “If you've been out for as long as I have then you obviously have to consider retirement. I haven’t made a decision yet because there's no need to. I'm still fit. I still have all the potential and the ability.
“But if a door doesn't open then I have to be honest and say to myself, ‘Listen, I've got many other things that I can pursue that excite me, that I enjoy and put effort into.’ I don't think it would hit me that hard because I've already been going through this process over the last few years.”
However, in his latest interview, Loris Karius revealed that he believes he has what it takes to be a good goalkeeper following his struggles over the past few years, and his career has not yet ended.
Karius said via Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg: "I am currently not under contract with any club, but I have not ended my career yet. If the right offer comes along, I would like to continue playing football. I believe I still have everything it takes to be a good goalkeeper. But if the offer isn’t right, I don’t want to do it just to play football somewhere.“
