Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Makes Bold Liverpool Premier League Prediction
Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright is confident Liverpool can win this season's Premier League title following a blistering start to the campaign.
Arne Slot's side currently lead the league table with five points after just 11 matches played so far following their 2-0 win over Aston Villa over the weekend and Wright believes the Reds have what it takes to become champions.
“They have got the kind of quality, that on the break, bam, you’re in trouble,” he said on the latest episode of his podcast Wrighty’s House.
“They look very calm, the manager is calm, they seem to be playing a lot more football that when the opportunity comes to break, they break very, very well.
“They are taking it one game at a time, which is perfect. If they continue doing that, they will win the league, as simple as that. If they continue doing that, they will win the league.
"So, it’s up to people to try and catch them.”
Liverpool took full advantage as their biggest rivals faltered again, with Manchester City losing at Brighton while Arsenal and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.
The Reds have also performed incredibly well in Europe as they sit at the summit of the revamped Champions League standings with 12 points and are on course to secure qualification to the round of 16.
The Meyersiders host defending champions Real Madrid next on November 27 and a win over the struggling La Liga will strengthen their lead at the top of the table.
Liverpool have reached the Carabao Cup quarterfinals, a competition they won last season and will face Southampton next month for a ticket to the semi-finals.
Though there is still a long way to go until they can celebrate any potential silverware this season, Arne Slot has overseen a smooth transition from the Jurgen Klopp era so far.
After the November international break, Liverpool will face a run of tricky fixtures that include Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Everton.
Arne Slot will hope to welcome back some of his injured players including first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliot, Federico Chiesa, and Trent Alexander-Arnold after the break.
Diogo Jota is expected to resume full training in December.