Ibrahima Konaté Injury Update
Liverpool's star defender, Ibrahima Konaté, has himself confirmed he will be fit and fully available for the upcoming Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen.
Konaté was quotes as saying:
“Thanks for all the messages of support. My injury isn't serious thankfully. I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I'll be ready for the next game”
Fears were high when the center-back was holding his arm in a sling of his shirt against Brighton at the weekend, with concerns of a break in either his hand or wrist which would keep him out for nearly six weeks. A loss Arne Slot and Liverpool could ill afford.
But, this news comes at the perfect time to boost an already elated fanbase who see their club sat atop the Premier League table and the chance to go top of the Champions League table with a win against former Red, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.
Being at full strength for that game will be massively beneficial.