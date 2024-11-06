Ibrahima Konate Admits It Was "Crazy" Luis Diaz Switched To Number Nine Role Against Bayer Leverkusen
Ibrahima Konate was left surprised to see Luis Diaz play as a number nine for Liverpool in the 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
The Colombia forward started ahead of Darwin Nunez with both Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa injured and are expected to be back in action after the November international break
Diaz put up a man-of-the-match performance as he netted his first-ever hat-trick for the club as the Reds cruised to a comfortable win and maintained their 100% start to the competition.
Konate, speaking after the game was delighted with the display of Diaz and team against the Bundesliga champions at Anfield on Tuesday night.
"It was crazy, but was very good for us and the team!" said the France international.
"I just wish the best for all the strikers we have. They have had a very good start to the season, I just hope they can score and assist again.
"I'm very proud of the team because it was a very good game against a very good team, we know how good they are.
"Leverkusen have good quality everywhere around the pitch, they are confident in knowing what they have to do.
"But we defended very well, that's why they didn't have many opportunities to score.
"Then we had two very big saves from Caoimhin (Kelleher) at the end.
"In the second half we changed a few things as we understood how they play. But this was a night for us."
He added: "The fans were unbelievable.
"I don't know how to describe it. The atmosphere was crazy and I hope the fans will keep going like that until the end of the season.
"Honestly, we need Anfield. I know everybody wants to play against Liverpool, one of the best clubs in the world.
"When they come here they want to win, because if you win against Liverpool it's a big story for them.
"When they come here they have more energy, they play 2000%.
"We need the fans, and when the fans are with us it's just unbelievable how we can play."