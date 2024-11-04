Ibrahima Konate Spotted In Liverpool Training Ahead Of Bayer Leverkusen Tie
Liverpool have been handed a huge injury boost after Ibrahima Konate was spotted in training ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie against Bayer Leverkusen.
Konate suffered a knock to the arm shortly before halftime of the Red's Premier League win over the Seagulls at Anfield on Saturday.
The 25-year-old was replaced by Joe Gomez as Arne Slot's side came from behind to seal a 2-1 win over Brighton to go top of the league table
Konate earlier revealed on social media that the injury was not serious.
“Thanks for all the messages of support. My injury isn’t serious thankfully,” the France international posted on Sunday.
“I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I’ll be ready for the next game.”
Asked about the injury after the game against Brighton, Slot told his post-match press conference: "We don’t know yet.
"He had a lot of pain, but he hasn't been to the hospital yet - and maybe it is not even necessary to go to the hospital, I don't know.
"It is always difficult to judge an injury in the first hour or first 10 minutes after it happens.
"Let's hope he can be with us as soon as possible because he had a big impact on our season until now.
"But Joe deserved the trust I gave him today because he played outstanding in the second half."
Liverpool are still without Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott, and Diogo Jota who are all expected to remain sidelined until after the November international break.