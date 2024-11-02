Impressive Darwin Nunez Stat Shows New Role at Liverpool Under Arne Slot
After a frustrating start to the new campaign under new Head Coach Arne Slot at Liverpool, Darwin Nunez appears to be understanding exactly what the Dutchman wants from him.
The Uruguayan found himself on the substitutes bench for the opening Premier League encounters with Slot preferring the guile and intelligence of Diogo Jota in attack.
An injury to the Portugal international picked up against Chelsea however has given 25-year-old Nunez his opportunity and first consistent run of games as a starter under Slot.
An all action substitute appearance against the Blues was followed up with a winning goal against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and an assist for the crucial Mohamed Salah equaliser against Arsenal at the Emirates a week ago securing a vital point for the Reds.
Whilst Nunez has never shirked his responsibility to work hard for the team, he seems to have upped his levels from the previous two seasons when it comes to his defensive responsibilities, a fact backed up by Chris Bascombe.
The Merseyside reporter writes in the Telegraph that Nunez contributed 33 tackles in 65 games over the previous two campaigns under Jurgen Klopp but this season has made 10 in just six appearances showing a huge difference in his role under Slot.
Nunez's tireless workrate over the past few games has clearly not gone unnoticed and the hope of supporters will be that Slot is beginning to work his magic on a player who continues to divide opinion.