Is Former Manchester United Defender Álvaro Carreras Liverpool's Answer At Left-Back
When Alejandro Grimaldo left Benfica for Bayer Leverkusen, the Portuguese side were presented with a massive problem on their left flank. Following a small period of adaptation by Álvaro Carreras, he is filling that role magnificently.
Following a disappointing stint at Liverpool's Premier League rivals, Manchester United, coupled with United's issues with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, Carreras moved from the Stretford End for just £5million to join the Portuguese giants, Benfica.
In recent times nobody has played more than him at Benfica and he has added to his excellent start to this season by producing four goal contributions in the last five games, the latest coming against local rivals, Porto.
Marca has reported that a clause of around £42million would be needed to pry the young defender away from Benfica, however, his previous club, Manchester United, have inserted a buy-back clause into the transfer for £16million, should they elect to reinforce their left-back position.
Manchester United's current manager, Ruben Amorim, recently moved from Sporting CP to United following the sacking of Erik Ten Hag by the club. Amorim would be incredibly familiar with Carreras having faced him multiple times. With Luke Shaw questionable with injuries and fitness, this could be a battle the Liverpool will need to move fast to secure the services of the 21-year-old.