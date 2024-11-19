"It's Not Easy" - Virgil van Dijk On Arne Slot Following In The Footsteps Of Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool
Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's head coach in the summer and according to captain Virgil van Dijk it was "not easy" for the Dutchman to follow in the footsteps of the German.
Klopp brought his almost nine-year tenure at Anfield to an end when he confirmed back in January he would be stepping down as the Reds manager at the end of last season after leading the club to many titles including the Premier League and Champions League.
Since Slot started his Anfied rein, the 46-year-old has won 15 out of 17 games in charge, leading Liverpool to the summit of the league and Champions League standings. He has also overseen a good run in the Carabao Cup by reaching the quarterfinals of the competition.
Virgil van Dijk, Speaking to Dutch media outlet Voetbal International (via Voetbal Primeur), has opened up on how his compatriot is changing the mindset at Liverpool, having inherited a very good team.
"It's not easy," said Van Dijk of Slot following in the footsteps of Klopp. "On the other hand, Slot has provided a breath of fresh air. He tackles things in his own way and where I can help him, I do so.
"The coach inherited a very good team. We must not forget that last season we were fighting for the title with Arsenal and Manchester City until five games before the end. Slot is a very good manager."
"With the new coach Arne Slot, slightly different things are being asked," he added. "Not only from me but also from the other players. I have a very prominent role in that and I like that. And I think the coach is very happy with that.
"I am in a position where you can see, for example, how the opponent puts pressure. With one or two or three strikers. Are the opponent's full-backs high or not, do they play with one or two controlling midfielders? There are different options every time.
"I've talked about it with the coach since day one. We sat down, with images. The development after that has only been good. I'm really enjoying it here.
"I also have a good view of what's happening when I have the ball, together with Ibrahima Konate, who's doing great. Every match can be different. Am I blocked by a striker or not? Do they want me to move to midfield and take the initiative there? That's all part of it and it works out really well."