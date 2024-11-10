Journalist: Liverpool To 'Begin Serious Contract Negotiations' With Mohamed Salah During International Break
According to a report, Liverpool will 'begin serious contract renewal negotiations' with Mohamed Salah during the international break.
Salah will not join up with the Egypt national team for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Cape Verde and Botswana after it was agreed he would be given the time off.
The 32-year-old's current contract at Anfield is due to expire at the end of the season, and as things stand, there does not appear to have been any breakthrough in discussions to extend that deal.
Reds fans are nervous, therefore, that they could lose Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all for free at the end of the season with the skipper and vice-skipper in the same situation as the Egyptian.
Salah was on target again on Saturday as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 in the Premier League to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table, and according to journalist Ismael Mahmoud, the next two weeks could be pivotal in deciding the player's future.
Mahmoud suggests that the Anfield hierarchy will 'begin serious contract renewal negotiations' during the break, with Salah looking for a new two-year deal at the club.
The forward's numbers show no signs that they are slowing down, so the ball is very much now in Liverpool's court to resolve the situation ahead of January when he will be able to talk to clubs overseas over a potential transfer.