Journalist Provides Injury Update On Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk
James Pearce has given an update on the situation regarding Virgil van Dijk's condition after the Liverpool skipper returned early from international duty with the Netherlands.
The 33-year-old played in the 4-0 win against Dominik Szoboszlai's Hungary on Saturday but returned to Merseyside at the start of the week, subsequently missing the UEFA Nations League clash with Bosnia on Tuesday.
Dutch manager Ronald Koeman explained Van Dijk had returned to his club due to some minor issues which had forced him to miss team training during the week leading up to the Hungary match.
Koeman also explained ahead of the draw with Bosnia how his captain is having to deal with a heavy workload at the moment, and that also influenced his decision.
There was some concern amongst Reds supporters that their captain had picked up an issue and could be sidelined, but the reporter from The Athletic has allayed fears to some extent with his comments on 'The Walk On Podcast' (via Anfield Index).
“I don’t think there’s anything too much to worry about. He hadn’t trained fully, there’s obviously a minor issue there that I’m sure Liverpool will be assessing in the next couple of days.”
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
After the Netherlands secured a quarter-final spot in the Nations League on Saturday, there was no need for Van Dijk to play in the match against Bosnia if he has been nursing an injury.
As Pearce alludes, it doesn't seem like there is much to worry about, and hopefully, the defender will be at St Mary's on Sunday to lead the team out against Southampton as Liverpool return to Premier League action.