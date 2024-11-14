Journalist Provides Update On Contracts Of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool are currently in talks with Trent, Mo, and Virgil regarding their contract extensions. There has been zero news about the progression of these talks, which has led some fans to believe that we will let some, if not all, leave on a free transfer in the Summer.
Earlier this season, all parties involved had their say on their contract situations. Mo Salah has been resolute in his love for the club and his desire to stay, he feels both he and his family are very settled in Liverpool and has been on the record of saying his children are practically Scousers at this stage!
Virgil van Dijk has shared a similar sentiment, reiterating his love for the club and the city, expressing his wishes to stay beyond this season, his final season under contract, and that it is currently out of his hands at the minute as the club and his representatives negotiate an extension for the Liverpool captain.
Lastly, Trent Alexander-Arnold has remained extremely tight-lipped about the ongoing discussions within the club. Trent initially informed the media and public that, much like all of his previous extensions, this one would also be played out behind closed doors and not in the public eye.
The Scouser has yet to speak further on this matter, but, his lack of verbal reassurance has left many Liverpool fans nervous and frustrated. It does not help that with the interest from Real Madrid, and the Spanish news outlets doing everything to unsettle both the fanbase and Trent, it causes more nerves and uncertainty within the Reds fanbase regarding the defender's future.
James Pearce of the Athletic has provided an update on the latest news surrounding the ''Big Three'':
''All parties (Salah, Virgil, Trent) have remained tight-lipped. Sometimes these (contract) sagas can get played out in the media, but it has all stayed behind closed doors.''- James Pearce, The Athletic
So, one might assume no news is good news, which means talks are still ongoing. This, however is the Liverpool mode of operations. Nobody will know until the club wants them to know.