Journalist Provides Update On Liverpool's January Transfer Window Plans
Arne Slot and Liverpool have been enjoying a historic start to the season following sixteen games played, one loss, one draw, and fourteen wins. Undefeated in the UEFA Champions League, best defensive record in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, and currently sat on top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables at this point. No other manager in Premier League history has had a start in their first season as good as Arne Slot with Liverpool this season.
With the January transfer window looming large as we are currently in November, now is the time of year that clubs will start laying the groundwork for transfers to be sealed in the short span of the thirty-one days clubs are granted to reinforce midseason.
During the Summer, Liverpool left many fans wanting as they attempted and fell short on several deals, including Martin Zubimendi and Anthony Gordon. The club did however secure the future of the goalkeeping position with the signing of Georgian Giant, Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. Also, as the window was closing, Liverpool secured the services of Federico Chiesa from Italian side Juventus for a massively cut-price fee.
Mamardashvili was sent back on loan to his current club for the season and he will join the Club in the Summer of 2025. Chiesa has yet to massively feature in this current squad as his lack of pre-season and training camp has led to teething issues with integration into a squad already at a high-intensity level. He still has contributed an assist in his two appearances and showed major promise in limited minutes.
James Pearce of the Athletic has offered his opinion on the transfer business we can expect from the Merseyside club:
It would be surprising if Liverpool did much, if anything this January transfer window. Arne Slot believes he has depth in all departments.- James Pearce, The Athletic
This will frustrate a lot of Liverpool fans as they can see the need for reinforcements in January as certain players may get injured, or require rest and cannot play week in and week out. It's asking for trouble.
We will see how the January transfer window unfolds. It should be noted also that James Pearce was adamant that there were no conversations with Zubimendi, which then broke hours later that indeed there was communication with the Spaniard's camp.
Liverpool operate in silence, and with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes running the show behind the scenes, expect this to continue.