Latest Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury Update
Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday night.
The 26-year-old was forced after 25 minutes and replaced by Conor Bradley after feeling some discomfort in his right hamstring.
Alexander-Arnold will be assessed by the club's medical team and he is expected to withdraw from the England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.
According to The Athletic, the Reds vice-skipper is adamant he isn’t facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
It is believed that his prompt substitution helped to limit the damage done to the muscle.
Speaking after the win over Villa, Slot admits it's unlikely Alexander-Arnold will feature for England during the international break.
"It's difficult to say how serious it is, but it's always serious if a player goes out in the first half," Slot told his post-match press conference.
"Not because I didn't like him, but because he asked for it himself.
"He didn't ask for it because he was tired, he asked for it because he felt something.
"That's first of all not a good sign, but it is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let's wait and see.
"I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week, but hopefully he can."
Liverpool face Southampton on November 24 before hosting Real Madrid in the Champions League and Manchester City in the league.
The Premier League leaders then make trips to Newcastle United and Everton respectively.