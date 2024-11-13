Liverpool Make New Addition To Arne Slot’s Backroom Staff After Impressive Start To Season
Liverpool have added another member to Arne Slot's backroom staff as they continue to overhaul their coaching and medical operation since Jurgen Klopp left the club at the end of last season.
David Breen has been appointed as the club's new first-team rehabilitation physiotherapist, joining from Premiership rugby union side Harlequins.
Breen is a former Limerick hurler who won the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship in 2016.
The 39-year-old, who has also been working as a physiotherapist with the Republic of Ireland national team, has previously worked with both Manchester City and Celtic, along with rugby union teams Munster, Leinster and Wasps.
Na Piarsaigh, the club Breen represented in hurling, confirmed his appointment on social media saying: “Davy has taken up the role of first-team physio with Liverpool and we’re all immensely proud in Na Piarsaigh today.”
He will work under the head of rehabilitation, Lee Nobes, and join a department that also added former Manchester United head of physio, Robin Sadler, earlier this season.
Former Feyenoord first-team analyst Roderick Van der Ham is also set to once again link up with Arne Slot in the coming days.
Van der Ham recently confirmed his departure from the Rotterdam club, paving the way for his move to Anfield.
He posted on X: “Last week, my time at Feyenoord officially came to an end. A huge thank you to all my colleagues and players for the memories we made together at this fantastic club!
“With hopes of creating even more unforgettable memories, it’s time to move on!”
He has been working at the Rotterdam club as a video analyst since 2022 and was part of Slot’s staff for 95 matches as they won the Dutch title and KNVB Cup during their time together.
Before his transfer to Feyenoord, he spent a season at Heracles Almelo and two years at RKC Waalwijk as a video analyst.
He is highly regarded and rated by Slot and the two are set to work together once again on Merseyside.
Van der Ham will join the video analysis team and will provide crucial support to Slot and the rest of the staff as they look to compete for titles this campaign.
Arne Slot brought assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff from Feyenoord along with Ruben Petters to serve as first-team physical performance coach.
Former Everton defender John Heitinga, Aaron Briggs, and Fabian Otte also joined the Dutchman's team back in June.