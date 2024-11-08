Liverpool Are Set To Offer £50m For Struggling Real Madrid Midfielder, Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Aurélien Tchouaméni since joining the Spanish side, Real Madrid, has struggled to meet expectations since leaving Monaco. Liverpool, who have long been admirers of the 24-year-old look set to pounce on this opportunity with a first offer soon to be tabled.
This is according to Fichajes, who reports that the Merseyside club is willing to propose an offer of £50million to secure the Frenchman's services this January window. Real Madrid, however, does not seem to be willing to accept that figure as a starting point.
Tchouaméni has failed to live up to the lofty expectations for him since his arrival at the Spanish giants following a move from Monaco in 2022 for €80million. Liverpool were targeting the player then, too, but lost out to Real Madrid to secure his signature.
However, Madrid can capitalize on this opportunity and recoup some of the investment they placed in Tchouaméni with the offer from Liverpool. The Reds, who have been looking to bolster the defensive midfielder position for a number of years, would see this as a massively opportunistic signing. It is not too dissimilar to when they purchased Ryan Gravenberch, a young struggling defensive midfielder in his own right while playing for Bayern Munich.
Liverpool has made a habit out of being opportunistic in the transfer market, and more often than not it pays off.
Tchouaméni has seen stints at both defensive midfielder, and the No.8 position and has played both center-back roles this season amid Real Madrid's injury issues in their defence.