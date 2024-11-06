Liverpool Are Set To Open New Contract Talks With Veteran Defender Andy Robertson
Liverpool Head Coach, Arne Slot has counted on Robbo to be the first-choice left-back, this, even despite his irregular minutes, has been told to sources at Football Insider.
The 30-year-old Scottish full-back is out of contract in June 2026, and Liverpool plans to open contract extension talks next summer. The Reds want to avoid a repeat of the current situation where they are negotiating with their three biggest stars Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah, all at the same time.
Robertson was an unused substitute at the weekend against Brighton in a 2-1 victory, and came on in the final minutes of the 4-0 victory against Leverkusen last night. With some believing Konstas Tsimikas has now overtaken the veteran as the starting left-back, Slot was quick to quell these rumors and stated it was due to a lack of fitness on Andy's part.
“It probably also has to do with Robbo’s pre-season. He had no pre-season because he came back injured from the Euros so he missed almost the whole pre-season. For most of them it was only two weeks but for him it was only a few days.”- Arne Slot - Liverpool Head Coach
Robbo is still a key man in the Liverpool setup, with the 30-year-old still being one of the world's best left-backs on his day, and currently at the top of the list for assisting defenders in Premier League history alongside his teammate, Alexander-Arnold.
While it has been somewhat of a struggle at times for the Scottish defender, Robbo is sure to bounce back and regain his pre-injury form this season and play a key part in Liverpool's success this year.