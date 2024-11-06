Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Are Set To Open New Contract Talks With Veteran Defender Andy Robertson

Liverpool are set to open talks with veteran defender Andy Robertson next summer before the Scot's contract hits the final year.

Liverpool s Andy Robertson (L) is challenged by Chelsea s Pedro Neto during the FA Premier League match
Liverpool Head Coach, Arne Slot has counted on Robbo to be the first-choice left-back, this, even despite his irregular minutes, has been told to sources at Football Insider.

The 30-year-old Scottish full-back is out of contract in June 2026, and Liverpool plans to open contract extension talks next summer. The Reds want to avoid a repeat of the current situation where they are negotiating with their three biggest stars Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah, all at the same time.

Robertson was an unused substitute at the weekend against Brighton in a 2-1 victory, and came on in the final minutes of the 4-0 victory against Leverkusen last night. With some believing Konstas Tsimikas has now overtaken the veteran as the starting left-back, Slot was quick to quell these rumors and stated it was due to a lack of fitness on Andy's part.

“It probably also has to do with Robbo’s pre-season. He had no pre-season because he came back injured from the Euros so he missed almost the whole pre-season. For most of them it was only two weeks but for him it was only a few days.”

Robbo is still a key man in the Liverpool setup, with the 30-year-old still being one of the world's best left-backs on his day, and currently at the top of the list for assisting defenders in Premier League history alongside his teammate, Alexander-Arnold.

While it has been somewhat of a struggle at times for the Scottish defender, Robbo is sure to bounce back and regain his pre-injury form this season and play a key part in Liverpool's success this year.

