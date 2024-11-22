Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Reacts to Pep Guardiola Contract Extension At Manchester City
Arne Slot believes that Pep Guardiola's contract extension at Manchester City is good news for the Premier League after the 53-year-old signed a new deal that will keep him at the Etihad until 2027.
Guardiola joined Man City in 2016 and has gone on to win 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles during his time in England so far. His previous contract had been due to expire at the end of the current season, however, he has opted to continue his stay at the club on the back of defeats to Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion, Sporting, and Bournemouth.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Southampton clash on Sunday, Slot said it is good news for Manchester City fans after Guardiola extended his contract.
"That's good news for City, first of all, and also good news for the league," Slot said. "Because I think everybody wants to have the best managers possible around and the best players over here, and he's definitely one of the best managers, maybe the best manager in the league. If you look at what he did in the last few years, four times champions in a row, it's fair to say he's maybe the best manager in the league.
"On the other hand, they have so many quality players that if he had made the choice to leave the club, I wouldn't have expected them to be bottom of the league next season. It's good for the City fans, and it's interesting for us to keep facing one of the best managers that football has ever had."
Pep Guardiola helped Man City to become just the second English men's team to win the Treble - the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in the same season while also becoming the first men's team to win four successive English top-flight titles and to achieve 100 Premier League points in a single campaign.
Liverpool head into this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures with a five-point lead over Pep Guardiola's defending champions at the top of the table and Arne Slot is focused on securing all three points against the Saints.
Slot added: "It would be strange if I said I wasn't enjoying being in this position, but it's only 11 games, and a lot of games have to be played. We have to keep bringing the results in starting on Sunday.
"They (Southampton) are bottom of the league at the moment but they don't play at all like this. Their playing style is intriguing, it is a joy to watch their games, they have a nice way of playing. It's difficult after the international break, but it's another challenge."