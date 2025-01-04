Liverpool Assistant Coach Set to Continue At The Club Despite Links Of A January Departure
Championship side West Bromwich Albion lost their head coach, Carlos Corberán, to Valencia just before Christmas.
The Baggies are 6th in the Championship and have the chance to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season.
Chris Brunt and Damià Abella have stepped up to lead the team during the interim period while West Brom look to appoint a new manager.
Liverpool’s assistant coach, John Heitinga, was one of the leading contenders to replace the outgoing Corberán.
Heitinga joined Liverpool at the start of the 24/25 season after assisting David Moyes at West Ham United last season.
The Dutch assistant coach received the praise of Liverpool's head coach, Arne Slot, ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Southampton on December 18th, and according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Heitinga is set to reject the Baggies.
Liverpool supporters might have experienced a dose of déjà vu with memories of the ill-fated season when Željko Buvač and Jürgen Klopp fell out.
However, De Telegraaf reported Heitinga’s agent, Rob Jansen, stated there would be ‘no question of leaving.’
“John will definitely stay at Liverpool.”