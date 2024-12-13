Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Wins First-Ever Premier League Manager Of The Month Award
Arne Slot has clinched the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award for the first time since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer. He was named November 2024's Barclays Manager of the Month on Friday afternoon.
Slot led his side to three wins in the top flight - the only team to win all of their matches last month as they scored seven goals in the process. Liverpool came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.
The Reds went on to beat Aston Villa 2-0 on home soil before producing another turnaround to clinch a 3-2 victory away at Southampton to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Liverpool have dropped points only there times this season and are heavy favourites to win the title.
Slot beat off competition from Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Gary O’Neil to take the award. Speaking after guiding the Reds to a perfect record in the league, the 46-year-old said: “It’s always nice to win something because it means you have won a lot of games, and that is by far the most important thing.
“So, winning a trophy like this is the result of winning games – and that’s what I like most.”
Slot added: “It is, because we win a lot and that’s mostly because of our players but it’s definitely also because of our staff and the programme we have and the facilities we have over here.
“My staff and players will tell you, all of them, that they put a lot of effort in to make the players on a daily basis maybe a bit better. It’s not going to work every day but we try to every day.
“And it’s not only my technical staff – it’s the performance staff, it’s the medical staff. Ali [Alisson Becker] gave compliments about the medical staff as well, how much they helped him to come back fit.
“It’s a team performance, not only from the players but definitely also from our staff.”
Mohamed Salah was also adjudged the Premier League's Player of the Month for November following his impressive performances, scoring four times and registering an assist in last month's matches.
