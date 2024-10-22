Liverpool ‘Calm’ and ‘Confident’ A Deal Can Be Reached With Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold, even at the relatively young age of 26-years-old, has basically completed club football, becoming an integral part of Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp.
Even though he has already cemented himself as a Liverpool legend, the Scouser could take it one step further and become an immortal icon, joining the likes of Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish and Bill Shankly.
Despite this promise of immortality at his boyhood club, Trent is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Anfield in January and the lure of Real Madrid has put even more question marks about his future on Merseyside.
With reports from Spain claiming that Real Madrid are confident about signing the 26-year-old for free and football insiders also claiming Trent wants to join the European Champions, it's safe to say there are not a lot of Liverpool fans who are 100% confident the scouser will extend his stay past this season.
However, a new report from TEAMtalk has suggested that Arne Slot's side are calm and confident that a new deal can be agreed with the player.
The report also emphasises that Michael Arnold, Trent's father, is handling the talks and he is also a lifelong Liverpool fan.
Hopefully, Alexander-Arnold decides that the legacy at his boyhood club is more important than winning a few extra trophies in Spain with a squad that seems like it's full of a lot of individuals instead of a team.