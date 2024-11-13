Liverpool Defender Jarell Quansah Called Up To Lee Carsley's England Squad
Liverpool central defender Jarell Quansah has been called up to the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland.
Interim manager Lee Carsley, who will be replaced by Thomas Tuchel at the start of next year, is having to deal with a whole host of dropouts from his squad.
Quansah has now been added after Jarrad Branthwaite was the latest to return to his club after he failed to recover from an injury picked up at the weekend in Everton's 0-0 draw with West Ham United.
Since breaking into the Liverpool first team under Jurgen Klopp, Quansah has enjoyed a meteoric rise and was part of Gareth Southgate's initial group selected for last summer's Euros, although he did not make the final squad.
The defender has struggled this season, however, losing his place to the impressive Ibrahima Konate at half-time of the opening match at Ipswich and was again not at his best as Liverpool beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 in their EFL Cup fourth-round clash.
Arne Slot will be hoping that Quansah's call-up to England's senior team will provide a much-welcome boost to his player's confidence ahead of a busy period for the Reds.
Quansah joins Curtis Jones in the senior squad, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is ruled out with a hamstring injury, although it does not appear to be serious.