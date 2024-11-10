Liverpool Fans Send Clear Message To Owners FSG Over Mohamed Salah Contract Situation
Liverpool supporters sent a clear message to owners FSG about Mohamed Salah's contract situation on the night they beat Aston Villa 2-0 in the Premier League.
The Reds were not at their best but saw off Unai Emery's team with goals from Darwin Nunez and Salah to move five points clear at the top of the table after Manchester City fell to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton at the Amex.
Salah's contract situation continues to dominate the headlines, with the 32-year-old's current deal set to expire at the end of the season and no signs of a breakthrough in negotiations to extend his stay.
The situation is compounded with skipper Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also finding themselves in the same situation, and like Salah, both could leave for free at the end of the current campaign.
A clear message was sent to the Anfield hierarchy from supporters during the match with Villa with a huge banner unveiled with a picture of Salah accompanied by the words:
'FSG - He Fires A Bow Now Give Mo His Dough'
It seems unthinkable that a player who has written himself into the record books at the Merseyside club would be allowed to leave for free when he still clearly has so much to offer.
The ball remains very much in FSG's court to resolve, therefore, as Salah is sticking to his side of the bargain through his performances. Time is ticking, however, and if the matter is not resolved before January, overseas clubs will then be allowed to approach him.