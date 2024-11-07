Liverpool Handed Massive Boost With Mohamed Salah Before International Break
Liverpool have been handed a massive boost to their squad with the latest announcements for the upcoming international break.
With so many players set to leave to join up with their national squads, there are a number of Liverpool players who will not be leaving. Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, and Harvey Elliott will all miss this international breakthrough injury.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones, the Scousers, will join up with Thomas Tuchel's first international camp, the latter of the two receiving his first senior-level call-up of his career.
Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, and Ryan Gravenberch will all travel with the Dutch national squad, while the South American contingent of Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Luis Diaz are also expected to travel.
However, Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian captain, has been left out of the national squad according to Shorouk News. This comes as a somewhat welcome surprise with the fixture congestion for Liverpool, and the Merseyside club will need their biggest contributed well rested for the run of games following the international break.
Liverpool are set to face Southampton, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Everton. Salah will need to be on top form to push us through those difficult fixtures.