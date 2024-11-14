Liverpool Have Not Given Up Hope Of Extending Trent Alexander-Arnold's Contract - Journalist
According to journalist James Pearce, Liverpool have not given up hope of extending Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract beyond the end of this season.
Speculation continues that the 26-year-old could be on the move on a free transfer next summer to join up with international teammate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid.
The fact that skipper Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also about to enter the final six months of their deals is causing nervousness amongst the hierarchy at the club and supporters that they could lose three of their biggest assets for nothing.
Reports, however, claim that a new deal for Van Dijk could be close and that Egyptian Salah is also keen to extend his stay at Anfield after starting the season in such scintillating form.
Pearce added another reason for Reds fans to be optimistic by suggesting that Liverpool have not given up on keeping Alexander-Arnold at his boyhood club for years to come despite the lure of Los Blancos.
The reporter for The Athletic also played down reports suggesting that the defender could be used in a swap deal with Aurelien Tchouameni and does not expect him to leave in January.
Things will likely become much clearer for three of Liverpool's biggest players by the end of the year, with them free to speak to overseas clubs from the start of January.