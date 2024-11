Liverpool Have Not Given Up Hope Of Extending Trent Alexander-Arnold's Contract - Journalist

🚨(πŸŒ–) | @JamesPearceLFC:



I can’t see Alexander-Arnold going anywhere in January.



The lure of Real Madrid is clear, but contrary to reports in Spain, Liverpool HAVE NOT GIVEN UP HOPE of keeping their vice-captain beyond this season.



πŸ€«πŸ”΄ pic.twitter.com/1X8xS6HeM5