Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot Gives Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury Update After 2-0 Victory Against Aston Villa
Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Anfield thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.
The Reds are now five points clear at the top of the table after Machester City lost to Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at the AMEX.
It was not all positive for Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot, however, as Trent Alexander-Arnold limped off in the 25th minute with what looked like a hamstring injury.
The 26-year-old is due to depart shortly for international duty with England for their matches with Greece and Ireland, but speaking after the match, Slot cast doubt on the right-back's participation.
"Always serious when a player goes off first half, he asked for it. Not a good sign, always difficult so close after the game to say what it is. Let's wait and see. Surprised if I see him with England. Let's wait and see."
If Alexander-Arnold misses out for England, Liverpool will need him back as soon as possible, with games against Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola's City on the horizon within a week of the restart.
