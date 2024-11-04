Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot Gives Verdict On Mohamed Salah's Social Media Post After Brighton Victory
Arne Slot has responded to questions regarding Mohamed Salah's post on X after Liverpool defeated Brighton 2-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.
The 32-year-old was on target to score the winning goal against the Seagulls and give the Reds the three points that took them back to the top of the table. He had supporters worrying on Sunday however when he posted a cryptic message on the soclal media platform.
The Egyptian is out of contract at the end of the season and as of yet there appears to be little sign that the Anfield hierarchy and Salah's camp are close to agreeing an extension. Some fans therefore read Salah's final sentance in his post as a sign he could be departing.
Dutchman Slot was asked about his top scorer's post at his press conference ahead of the crucial UEFA Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday but did not seem concerned by it with his focus purely on what Salah does on the pitch.
"You interpreted in a way [that] maybe other people don't. I don't look at the Instagram posts of my players. I only talk to them, which you cannott, so that is the advantage I have... Mo is in a very good place at the moment. As long as he has been here at Liverpool he has been in a very good place but this season again as well. I am hoping he will post one after tomorrow [against Leverkusen] and on Saturday again [against Aston Villa] and what he says with that for me is not important. The only thing that is important for me is how he plays and what he tells me when we have conversations and thats what matters and not how you guys interpret one of his posts."
Liverpool's head coach was pressed further as to whether he saw this as a sign Salah sees his future away from the club but he gave nothing away other than to say that the speculation is likely to continue either way until there is clarity.
"Then I should have spoken to him about what he said if that was a reference - or yes, or no. But I haven't spoken about him, we've spoken about Leverkusen because that team deserves all of our attention for the quality they have. So, no. He is out of contract in the end of the season and Virgil [van Dijk] said something in the press and now he [Salah] has a post that you interpreted in a certain way. This will probably continue for as long as their futures are not clear yet. But in the meantime, let's hope that they bring in performances like Mo had and Virgil had as well during the weekend."
It is far from ideal that Liverpool are now in November and still have not resolved the futures of three of their biggest players (Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold). A speedy resolution is required to ensure that off field issues do not derail an impressive start to the new campaign.
Source - Liverpoolfc.com.