Liverpool Star Ibrahima Konate In Line To Be Named France Captain
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is set to be named France's captain following his impressive displays this campaign.
Konate has helped propel Arne Slot's side to the top of both the Premier League and Champions League table, forming a strong defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk.
The pair have helped the Reds concede the least number of goals in both competitions so far.
According to RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappe and Aurélien Tchouaméni’s absences have boosted Konate's chances of leading his country ahead of the UEFA Nations League games.
The report claims the 25-year-old is among ‘the favourites’ to take up the captain’s armband alongside N’Golo Kante and Jules Kounde.
Skipper Mbappe was omitted from France’s squad despite coach Didier Deschamps confirming that the Real Madrid forward expressed a desire to be included.
Mbappe has struggled so far in Spain since joining Real Madrid after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired in July.
He missed two France matches last month as a precaution due to injury.
Frace will take on Israel and Italy in the Nations League later this month.
On his decision on the captaincy, Deschamps said: “You will know on Thursday or maybe Wednesday if I decide to send the captain to a press conference, because it is not an obligation.
“It will not be Tchouaméni since he is injured.
"This will also allow, through this gathering, to make other players a little more responsible and maintain a dynamic that has been started.”