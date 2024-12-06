Liverpool Join Barcelona, Real Madrid, And Manchester City In Race For South American Wonderkid
The January transfer window is just a few weeks away as clubs including Liverpool will have the opportunity to bolster their squad for the second half of the season after a quiet summer - making only one permanent signing following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus.
The Reds are fine form this season as they sit at the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League standings. They have also reached the Carabao Cup quarterfinals as Arne Slot goes in search of his first silverware of the campaign.
Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold continue to make the headlines following the uncertainty surrounding their futures. All three players are out of contract at the end of the current season.
Though talks are still ongoing with the players' representatives, however, an agreement is yet to be reached and as it stands they will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England from next month.
The club's priority will be to extend the contracts of the trio but have also set sights on strengthening the squad in January. According to River Noticias, Liverpool have joined the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester City to express interest in River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono.
Mastantuono is currently being monitored by these clubs as he continues to rise in stature at River Plate. The Argentine has become a regular for his club and a departure to one of the big European clubs is widely expected to happen sooner rather than later.
The 17-year-old has $45million (£37million) release clause inserted in his contract that rises to $50million (£39million) in the last week of any transfer market. It is believed that Real Madrid are favourites to secure his signature, with Manchester City and Barcelona also keen on the exciting teenager.
Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in the midfielder ahead of a possible move in the transfer window.
Mastantuono racked up 41 appearances, scored four goals, and provided three assists for River Plate across all competitions last season. With a host of clubs considering a move for the South American, Liverpool would have to make a tempting to fend off competition for Franco Mastantuono's services.
