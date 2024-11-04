Liverpool Name Kate Pratt-Theobald As New Commercial Director
Kate Pratt-Theobald has been appointed as Liverpool's new commercial director.
She takes over from Ben Latty, who was promoted to chief commercial officer at the end of the 2023/24 season.
Mrs Pratt-Theobald joined the Reds in 2019 to help establish the club's New York offices, and will now lead Liverpool's global partnerships team to help continue the rapid progress of recent years.
Her most recent role was vice president and head of global partnership sales at the club.
This position oversaw a rise in commercial income to £272milion, which is a record return.
Liverpool have already penned lucrative deals with the likes of Japan Air, Husqvarna, Lucozade, and Strauss as well as reach agreements with blue-chip companies like Peloton, UPS, Orion Innovation and Google Pixel.
“I’m honoured to step into this new role at LFC, working alongside our global partnerships sales, partnerships central and delivery teams to further our vision of creating meaningful, values-driven partnerships around the world,” Mrs Pratt-Theobald said.
“I’m excited to build on the incredible momentum our team has achieved and continue aligning with partners who not only share our dedication to excellence but are committed to making a positive impact. It’s a privilege to work with brands that support LFC’s passion, global reach and values as much as we do.”
Ben Latty added: “Since joining the club, Kate has been instrumental in building a powerful commercial framework that extends LFC’s values across the Americas and has helped us achieve tremendous growth in the region.
“Over the past two years, she has continued to play a valuable role in driving our global partnership vision and leading an approach that brings value-driven partnerships to the forefront of LFC’s global strategy.
"Her dedication to fostering relationships internally and externally with market-leading partners are a testament to her leadership. We’re thrilled to see her take on this expanded role.”