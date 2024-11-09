Liverpool Midfielder Walking Disciplinary Tightrope As Huge Manchester City Premier League Clash Looms
Liverpool's spectacular start to the season continues on Saturday when Aston Villa visit Anfield for their final Premier League clash before the November international break.
Arne Slot's team top the table by two points from rivals Manchester City after overturning a one-goal deficit to beat Brighton a week ago, while Pep Guardiola's men fell to a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth on the same day.
The Reds also top the UEFA Champions League table with four wins from four matches and off the back of a sensational 4-0 victory over Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in midweek, a match in which in form Luis Diaz scored his first hat-trick for the club.
Slot will know, however, that it's still early days with 28 games to play, and after the international break, some huge games also await as Liverpool return with a visit to St Mary's to face Southampton before hosting City at Anfield on Sunday, 1st December.
The Dutchman will also be aware that one of his key midfielders, Alexis Mac Allister, is walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of the big matches coming up.
Mac Allister is currently sat on four bookings, meaning that if the 25-year-old picks up another, he will face a one-match ban.
It seems unlikely that the Argentine international can make it through to 19 matches, which is when the limit is increased to 10 bookings, without picking up another caution.
That means a booking today against Villa will see him miss the match against Southampton. If he isn't cautioned this evening, however, Liverpool supporters will watch the match against Southampton nervously, with the threat of their brilliant midfielder missing the game against their closest rivals hanging over his head.