Liverpool Next Six Premier League Fixtures As Title Race Hots Up After Southampton Victory
Liverpool are cruising under Arne Slot this season after opening up an eight-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table following a 3-2 win at Southampton on Sunday.
The Reds capitalise on Manchester City's latest slip-up at Etihad after a surprise 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night. Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool the lead during the first half of the league encounter at St Mary’s.
Szoboszlai took advantage of the Saints' error to dispatch a curling finish from the edge of the box. However, the hosts rallied to go 2-1 up by the 56th minute following goals from Adam Armstrong and Mateus Fernandes.
Arne Slot’s side battled back as Mohamed Salah equalised and then fired in a penalty to secure victory. The Dutchman has now won 16 out of his first 18 matches in charge in all competitions.
Speaking after the game on Sunday, Slot said: "‘Over the moon’ is a bit exaggerating but of course we are really happy. Especially because after an hour we were 2-1 down.
"Maybe that wasn’t a reflection of how the first hour went because I think we dominated the whole game, which is not that easy, maybe you think we played the number 20 [team in the league standings] and this is what we expect, but I’ve seen many games of Southampton that they were dominating the game. In the end, if you’re 2-1 down after an hour you are maybe over the moon if you win 3-2.
He added: "In general sometimes you could have made a different decision or not, but for me with the offsides and deciding if a ball is inside or outside, that is just black and white. It was a foul, that was clear, so if they saw it was inside then, yes, it’s a penalty.
"Sometimes with a knock, yes or no, or red card, yes or no – there was also an incident in the first half where you could argue if it’s a red card, yes or no – those things you can argue. But offside and inside or outside the 18-yard box is something you cannot argue."
Liverpool will host Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League and Manchester City in the league on Sunday. A win over Pep Guardiola's side will see them extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points.
Liverpool's next six league games: Manchester City (H), Newcastle United (A), Everton (A), Fulham (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A), Leicester City (H)