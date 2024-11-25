Liverpool Opt Against Making Bundesliga Star Leading Target To Replace Mohamed Salah
Liverpool are still in negotiations with Mohamed Salah over extending his contract which expires at the end of the current season. The uncertainty surrounding Salah's future has seen the Reds being linked with several players as his replacement.
The 32-year-old has been in sensational form for Arne Slot's Liverpool, scoring a brace in their 3-2 win over rock-bottom Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday. The victory extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 31 points, eight points ahead of defending champions Manchester City.
Salah has 12 goals and 10 assists in 18 matches for the league leaders in all competitions. With his contract expiring in June, the Egypt international will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January 1.
The likes of Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lyon winger Rayan Cherki, and Bayern Munich' Leroy Sane and Eintracht Frankfurt talisman Omar Marmoush have been touted as potential replacements for Mohamed Salah.
According to GIVEMESPORT, Liverpool are not keen on signing Salah's compatriot Marmoush from Frankfurt despite multiple reports claiming he wants to move to Anfield.
The 25-year-old is not seen as the top candidate to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield despite his impressive form this season. Marmoush has banged in 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 17 appearances across all competition and as a result, his price tag has skyrocketed to up to £50million.
Marmoush was recently compared with Salah, however, the Liverpool forward believes it brings unnecessary pressure to the Frankfurt star who is in an important phase of his career.
"There are not many players from Egypt and the Arab countries who went to Europe and fought for success, and Marmoush is one of them," Salah said. "I see that he has great potential, he is an important player for his team and the national team, I want to stay away from him the idea of comparisons to make his life easier.
"I want people to stop comparing him to me, by saying that he will be the new Salah and will do what he did and overcome, that will put him under pressure all the time and does not help the player.
"It will put him in comparison with a player who has been very successful over the past years, but he is still starting his career. Let him live his experience and be happy with it, comparisons will not help him, let him do something of his own and in his direction away from my career."