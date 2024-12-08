Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Player Contract Expiry Dates

A look at each Liverpool first-team player's contract expiry date at Anfield

Neil Andrew

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool FC
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool FC / IMAGO / News Images

Speculation continues to rumble regarding the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all about to enter the final six months of their contracts at Liverpool.

The danger that three of the Reds' biggest players can speak to overseas clubs from the start of January about free transfers next summer leaves the situation on a knife edge with the Anfield hierarchy now facing a race against time.

A report emerged on Saturday suggesting that Salah is close to penning a new two-year deal at the club, but there is still no official word while negotiations with Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold continue without a resolution as of yet.

Liverpool s Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC
Liverpool s Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC / IMAGO / Propaganda Phot

Whilst the status of the trio's negotiations continues to dominate the headlines, it will not be long before others find themselves in the final year of their deals as well, so we have taken a look at the expiry date of each Liverpool player's contract.

Liverpool Player Contract Expiry Dates

Player

Contract Expiry Date

Mohamed Salah

June 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold

June 2025

Virgil van Dijk

June 2025

Vitezslav Jaros

June 2025

Caoimhin Kelleher

June 2026

Ibrahima Konate

June 2026

Andy Robertson

June 2026

Ben Doak

June 2026

Alisson Becker

June 2027

Luis Diaz

June 2027

Joe Gomez

June 2027

Curtis Jones

June 2027

Harvey Elliott

June 2027

Diogo Jota

June 2027

Stefan Bajcetic

June 2027

Wataru Endo

June 2027

Kostas Tsimikas

June 2027

Conor Bradley

June 2027

Tyler Morton

June 2027

Calvin Ramsay

June 2027

Cody Gakpo

June 2028

Darwin Nunez

June 2028

Alexis Mac Allister

June 2028

Dominic Szoboszlai

June 2028

Federico Chiesa

June 2028

Ryan Gravenberch

June 2028

Jarell Quansah

June 2028

Published
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/News