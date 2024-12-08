Liverpool Player Contract Expiry Dates
Speculation continues to rumble regarding the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all about to enter the final six months of their contracts at Liverpool.
The danger that three of the Reds' biggest players can speak to overseas clubs from the start of January about free transfers next summer leaves the situation on a knife edge with the Anfield hierarchy now facing a race against time.
A report emerged on Saturday suggesting that Salah is close to penning a new two-year deal at the club, but there is still no official word while negotiations with Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold continue without a resolution as of yet.
Whilst the status of the trio's negotiations continues to dominate the headlines, it will not be long before others find themselves in the final year of their deals as well, so we have taken a look at the expiry date of each Liverpool player's contract.
Player
Contract Expiry Date
Mohamed Salah
June 2025
Trent Alexander-Arnold
June 2025
Virgil van Dijk
June 2025
Vitezslav Jaros
June 2025
Caoimhin Kelleher
June 2026
Ibrahima Konate
June 2026
Andy Robertson
June 2026
Ben Doak
June 2026
Alisson Becker
June 2027
Luis Diaz
June 2027
Joe Gomez
June 2027
Curtis Jones
June 2027
Harvey Elliott
June 2027
Diogo Jota
June 2027
Stefan Bajcetic
June 2027
Wataru Endo
June 2027
Kostas Tsimikas
June 2027
Conor Bradley
June 2027
Tyler Morton
June 2027
Calvin Ramsay
June 2027
Cody Gakpo
June 2028
Darwin Nunez
June 2028
Alexis Mac Allister
June 2028
Dominic Szoboszlai
June 2028
Federico Chiesa
June 2028
Ryan Gravenberch
June 2028
Jarell Quansah
June 2028