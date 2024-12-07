Liverpool Player Set To Return In Boost To Arne Slot
Fabian Mrozek looks set to come back to Liverpool, with his loan at IF Brommapojkarna finishing due to the end of the football season in Sweden.
The Polish goalkeeper signed a new contract with the Reds in July and subsequently went out on loan to the Allsvenskan (Swedish first division) team. He has made five appearances during his time there.
In an interview with Fotboll Direkt, Brommapojkarna sporting director Philip Berglund spoke about how it was always the plan for Mrozek to only stay temporarily.
“We were in a situation with some injuries and stuff in the summer when he arrived, and the initial plan has always been for him to return to Liverpool after the season. There’s nothing that has changed there.”
“It’s not easy to break through [at Liverpool FC] and getting playing time as a young goalkeeper is extremely difficult. He probably got five or six games here during the autumn and it has been good for both parties.”
Liverpool currently have Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Vítězslav Jaros as goalkeeping options with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to join next summer, however with uncertainty lying over the future of both Alisson and Kelleher, there could be space to fill in Arne Slot's roster.
Recommended
Everton v Liverpool Officially Postponed Due to Storm Darragh Winds
Mohamed Salah 'Increasingly Likely' To Renew Liverpool Contract With FSG Keen To Avoid Fan Backlash - Report
Arne Slot Confirms Liverpool Player Will Start Against Everton In Merseyside Derby