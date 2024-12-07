Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Player Set To Return In Boost To Arne Slot

Owen Cummings

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Fabian Mrozek looks set to come back to Liverpool, with his loan at IF Brommapojkarna finishing due to the end of the football season in Sweden.

The Polish goalkeeper signed a new contract with the Reds in July and subsequently went out on loan to the Allsvenskan (Swedish first division) team. He has made five appearances during his time there.

In an interview with Fotboll Direkt, Brommapojkarna sporting director Philip Berglund spoke about how it was always the plan for Mrozek to only stay temporarily.

“We were in a situation with some injuries and stuff in the summer when he arrived, and the initial plan has always been for him to return to Liverpool after the season. There’s nothing that has changed there.”

“It’s not easy to break through [at Liverpool FC] and getting playing time as a young goalkeeper is extremely difficult. He probably got five or six games here during the autumn and it has been good for both parties.”

Liverpool currently have Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Vítězslav Jaros as goalkeeping options with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to join next summer, however with uncertainty lying over the future of both Alisson and Kelleher, there could be space to fill in Arne Slot's roster.

Recommended

Everton v Liverpool Officially Postponed Due to Storm Darragh Winds

Mohamed Salah 'Increasingly Likely' To Renew Liverpool Contract With FSG Keen To Avoid Fan Backlash - Report

Arne Slot Confirms Liverpool Player Will Start Against Everton In Merseyside Derby

Published
Owen Cummings
OWEN CUMMINGS

LFC Transfer Room Football Correspondent. Freelance journalist with experience covering Liverpool FC, having also written for leading music publications

Home/News