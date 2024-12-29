Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Premier League Clash With West Ham United
Liverpool will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points when they play West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday with Arsenal not in action until New Year’s Day.
Chelsea's shock defeat to Fulham on Boxing Day and a come-from-behind win over Leicester City opened up a seven-point lead before Arsenal’s win over Ipswich took them up into second.
The Gunners are now six points off the Reds, who also have a game in hand. West Ham head into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Southampton, however, manager Julen Lopetegui is contending with numerous injuries and suspensions ahead of the game against Liverpool.
For Liverpool, they are expected to be without defenders Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate who remain sidelined after picking up injuries against Real Madrid in the Champions League last month.
"They will not be back for West Ham United, but then there is a week in between [before the game against Manchester United] so let's see how close they are then," Arne Slot told his pre-match press conference.
“It’s difficult for me to tell you at this moment because they don’t train with the group yet, but hopefully in the upcoming days they come closer to that situation. And then again, Ibou has been out then for five or six weeks maybe, Conor just as long I think, the same amount.
“And also for them, they are in competition with players that are completely fit and doing really well, so I have to make the right judgement the moment they are back with the team.”
Dominik Szoboszlai will miss the game through suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the top-flight campaign during the Boxing Day victory over Leicester City at Anfield.
Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Darwin Nunez could all miss the huge game against Manchester United on January 5 if they get booked at London Stadium.
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, James Norris
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns
