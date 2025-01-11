Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For FA Cup Clash With Accrington Stanley
Liverpool welcome League Two side Accrington Stanley to Anfield as they get their FA Cup campaign underway on Saturday afternoon. The Reds are yet to secure a win in 2025 and will look to bounce back to winning ways at home.
Arne Slot's side were held to a 2-2 by rivals Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend before losing 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semifinal first-leg tie in midweek - the first time Liverpool have failed to win in successive games for the first time under Slot.
The Dutchman is expected to ring the changes to his Liverpool line-up with a number of players likely to be handed a rare start including summer signing Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns, Rio Ngumoha, Harvey Elliot, and Trey Nyoni.
Dominik Szoboszlai and Jarell Quansah could be available for selection. Szoboszlai has missed the Reds' last three outings due to illness against Manchester United and Tottenham, after a suspension for the trip to West Ham United.
He has returned to training while against Tottenham, Quansah was forced off early as he also dealt with sickness, but the centre-back is expected to be fit to face Accrington Stanley.
Slot told reporters on Friday: "Dom trained with the U21s yesterday. Jarell, like I said, he was a bit ill last week. As a result of that I had to take him off during the game, but I'm expecting him to be available."
"We still have to train," he added. "We couldn't yesterday because our flight coming back from London arrived quite late here, so we gave them a day off as a result of that.
"So we have to wait and see how everybody is recovered today and then we have to make a decision which players we are going to bring to the game.
"But Trey has been in the squad many times already. I think Rio only once, Southampton away. But these players are doing really well when they train with us, doing really well when they play with the U21s. So as long as they keep doing that, their chances of getting their moment in the first team will increase of course."
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, James Norris, Amara Nallo
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton, Dominik Szoboszlai
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns, Rio Ngumoha
