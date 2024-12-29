Liverpool Players Walking Disciplinary Tightrope Ahead Of Huge Manchester United Premier League Clash
Arne Slot will be hoping two of his key Liverpool players avoid yellow cards when they face West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Dutchman will be missing Dominik Szoboszlai for the trip to London to play Julen Lopetegui's team after the Hungarian picked up his fifth booking of the season in the 3-1 victory over Leicester City in midweek.
With Manchester United on the horizon at Anfield next week, Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez are both sat on four yellow cards and will need to avoid picking up another caution against the Hammers to prevent themselves having to serve a one-match ban against the Red Devils.
Ibrahima Konate is another Liverpool player who has four yellow cards to his name, but he is still missing with the knee injury he picked up against Real Madrid.
Slot confirmed at his pre-match press conference, however, that he and Conor Bradley, who has been missing with a hamstring problem, could both be in contention to return against Ruben Amorim's struggling team.
To avoid a one-match ban, France international Konate, Gravenberch, and Nunez must all avoid another yellow card against West Ham and in next Sunday's match with their North West rivals.