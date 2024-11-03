Liverpool Predicted Lineup VS Bayer Leverkusen | Champions League
Liverpool enter this game off back-to-back victories over Brighton & Hove Albion in both the EFL Cup and the Premier League, seeing them go back top of the Premier League following defeats for both Arsenal and Manchester City.
With Arne Slot's Reds having only lost one game all season, and undefeated in their last 10 outings, this sets up to be an amazing clash of titans given Bayer Leverkusen's habit of also not losing games, especially last season, coining the nickname ''Bayer Never-Losing'' after a nearly undefeated season in all competitions.
This match also serves as a return for one person on the opposite bench, former Liverpool midfielder and Champions League winner, Xabi Alonso. Alonso was on the recruitment list for the Liverpool job following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, but ultimately decided to stay at the German side for another year at least, seeing Liverpool then recruit the services of Arne Slot from Feyenoord.
Team News
Liverpool
Liverpool are set to be without several key contributors heading into this match, with almost all of them expected back by the end of November, but a new face joins them in Ibrahima Konaté following him suffering a hand/wrist injury in the 2-1 victory over Brighton at the weekend. Currently missing from the Liverpool squad are; Alisson Becker(Hamstring), Harvey Elliott(Broken Foot), Diogo Jota(Rib Injury), and Federico Chiesa(Muscle Injury).
Bayer Leverkusen
Leverkusen are also without some depth and contributions from a number of their players, with some due to miss almost the entire season. Bayern Leverkusen will be without; Amine Adli(Broken Leg), Jeanuël Belocian(Foot Injury), and Nordi Mukiele(Hip Injury). As it stands, Martin Terrier is also injured but is less severe than the others, and is only expected to miss days, rather than weeks could be in contention to play against Liverpool.
Predicted Lineups
Liverpool - (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher - With Alisson due out until at least the end of November, the Irishman steps between the sticks again. He proved vital once more in the last Premier League match against Brighton with a first save which stopped an already poor first half from becoming worse and being 2-0 down. This will be yet another test for the 25-year-old as he faces a team currently 4th in the Bundesliga and an attacking front of Victor Boniface, Florian Wirtz, and Jeremie Frimpong.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Trent had an abysmal first half against Brighton over the weekend, having difficulty with Mitoma all afternoon until the 55th minute when Pervis Estupiñán decided to do his best Granit Xhaka impression and got into a tussle with the Scouser, and Anfield woke up. From that moment on he was the best defender on the pitch, and has completed more successful tackles in one game (Brighton) than all but 5 Arsenal players have the entire season.
CB: Joe Gomez - Coming on at the start of the second half for the injured Ibrahima Konaté, Gomez was defensively astute from the outset. Won all duels and tackles, completed more than 85% of his passes, and even got two chances for his first-ever career goal with two headed chances saved by Brighton keeper, Verbruggen. Gomez has earned a start in this outing and following Ibou's unfortunate injury, he is going to get his chance.
CB: Virgil van Dijk - The rock in the defense that never falters, had his chance to bag a goal at the weekend but sadly miskicked and it went begging. Both Virgil and Joe will be tasked with containing one of the best-attacking players this season in Florian Wirtz, currently on seven goals and one assist in fifteen matches. On top of this, they will have the physical presence of Victor Bonfice to contend with. Without Ibou beside him this will be more difficult, but, Gomez provides a more than adequate replacement option.
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas - With a MOTM performance against Brighton, and following the struggles of Andrew Robertson of late, Konstas has been thrust into the starting lineup and has taken this opportunity with both hands. Proved to be instrumental in our victory and defensive strength over the weekend winning all duels and tackles, and delivering beautiful balls into the box with each corner taken creating three big chances for the whole match. He has stepped up this season and is deserving of a second start in a row against Leverkusen.
CDM: Curtis Jones - Another fantastic substitute appearance from the Scouser, with his entrance to the game at the 66th minute proving vital as both goals came within ten minutes of him coming on, one of which he provided an assist for. Frustration was shown against Curtis in his previous games due to his lack of progression, or at least willingness to progress the ball. Passing sidewards and backward rather than driving the ball forward which is a great skill of his, both in dribbling and passing. He got himself an assist from doing exactly this, for the winning goal slotted home by Mohamed Salah.
CDM: Ryan Gravenberch - Gravenbech had, by his lofty standards, a somewhat 'off' night against Brighton. When we say 'off' night, he still racked up nine recoveries, four interceptions and won 67% of his duels for the entire game. It just goes to show how good the Dutchman has been this season that this is considered a bad game. Expect a bounce back in the upcoming fixture against Leverkusen.
CAM: Alexis Mac Allister - Alexis has had a tough go of it lately, it seems he maybe has not recovered fully from his injury sustained while on international duty. A move further up the pitch with less physicality in the role would possibly suit him better in this game, with Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch behind him hoovering up and loose balls and being the defensive midfielders, this would allow Mac Allister to flourish in his best attributes; creativity and passing.
RW: Mohamed Salah - What's that saying? 'Big-time players make big-time plays,' that's the one, right? Well, that's Mo Salah. In a game where it was needed, a big play from somewhere, Anfield rocking, The Kop End almost collectively pulling the ball into the net, a moment was needed. And Salah stepped up, as he has time and time again. With Salah just one goal off reaching 50 all-time in the Champions League, expect the Egyptian to be even more hungry in this clash.
ST: Darwin Núñez - Darwin bleeds Liverpool. He celebrates every goal like it was his own. Works tirelessly for the cause, and is always there to celebrate with his teammates with each score. Unlucky to not be on the score sheet against Brighton, and was the width of Verbruggen's finger from having both a goal and assist, Darwin worked tirelessly to make sure Liverpool won. And in what some have said is the most intelligent thing he has done, for Cody Gakpo's cross/goal, he ducked, almost faking out the keeper and defenders and seeing the first goal go in for our comeback in the second half. Did he intentionally do it? Who knows? We'll just say it was intentional.
LW: Cody Gakpo - While we loved the cameo of Luis Diaz in the second half against Brighton, not enough is being said about how Cody Gakpo has come alive in the last few games, currently with three goals in two matches, it seems like a no-brainer to follow the hot-hand and start the young Dutchman, with the option of bringing Luis Diaz off the bench if needed. What a wonderful problem to have with both our left-wingers being of starting quality, when there are some in the summer who would have seen them sold and replacements brought in.
Key Players
Mohamed Salah - 15 Apps, 9 Goals, 7 Assists
Mohamed Salah will be key for this matchup in the Champions League, with Leverkusen having conceded only one goal in the competition, but fifteen in the Bundesliga, they are vulnerable at the back if attacked right. Only two wins from their last 5 they are somewhat out of form.
Florian Wirtz - 15 Apps, 7 Goals, 1 Assist
Wirtz is the main man at Leverkusen. Everything flows through him. Similarly to Cole Palmer with Chelsea, take him out of the game, and Leverkusen falter massively. Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, and both center-backs will need to be on top form to ensure he does not leave his mark on this game.