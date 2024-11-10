Liverpool's Remaining Fixtures In 2024
Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday evening took them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table as club football is put on hold for two weeks for the November internationals.
New Head Coach Arne Slot has made a terrific start to life at Anfield, with his team also topping the UEFA Champions League table, the only team with a 100% winning record, and an EFL Cup quarter-final against Southampton also on the horizon.
The Dutchman will be hoping for positive news on the injury that Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up against Aston Villa, with early indications suggesting it is nothing serious.
He will also look forward to welcoming back Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa soon after the break as they recover from their respective injuries.
Slot will need all his players at his disposal for an extremely challenging period before the end of the year once the internationals are out of the way.
Liverpool's Remaining 2024 Fixtures
Date
Opponents
Kick Off Time
Competition
Sunday, 24th November
Southampton (a)
2pm
Premier League
Wednesday, 27th November
Real Madrid (h)
8pm
UEFA Champions League
Sunday, 1st December
Manchester City (h)
4pm
Premier League
Wednesday, 4th December
Newcastle United (a)
7.30pm
Premier League
Saturday, 7th December
Everton (a)
12.30pm
Premier League
Tuesday, 10th December
Girona (a)
5.45pm
UEFA Champions League
Saturday, 14th December
Fulham (h)
3pm
Premier League
Wednesday, 18th December
Southampton (a)
8pm
EFL Cup
Sunday, 22nd December
Tottenham Hotspur (a)
4.30pm
Premier League
Thursday, 26th December
Leicester City (h)
8pm
Premier League
Sunday, 29th December
West Ham United (a)
5.15pm
Premier League