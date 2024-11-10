Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool's Remaining Fixtures In 2024

Arne Slot's team will face a busy period in the lead-up to the end of the year once the November internationals are out of the way

Neil Andrew

Liverpool manager Arne Slot before the UEFA Champions League, league stage match at Anfield
Liverpool manager Arne Slot before the UEFA Champions League, league stage match at Anfield

Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday evening took them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table as club football is put on hold for two weeks for the November internationals.

New Head Coach Arne Slot has made a terrific start to life at Anfield, with his team also topping the UEFA Champions League table, the only team with a 100% winning record, and an EFL Cup quarter-final against Southampton also on the horizon.

The Dutchman will be hoping for positive news on the injury that Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up against Aston Villa, with early indications suggesting it is nothing serious.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool

He will also look forward to welcoming back Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa soon after the break as they recover from their respective injuries.

Slot will need all his players at his disposal for an extremely challenging period before the end of the year once the internationals are out of the way.

Liverpool's Remaining 2024 Fixtures

Date

Opponents

Kick Off Time

Competition

Sunday, 24th November

Southampton (a)

2pm

Premier League

Wednesday, 27th November

Real Madrid (h)

8pm

UEFA Champions League

Sunday, 1st December

Manchester City (h)

4pm

Premier League

Wednesday, 4th December

Newcastle United (a)

7.30pm

Premier League

Saturday, 7th December

Everton (a)

12.30pm

Premier League

Tuesday, 10th December

Girona (a)

5.45pm

UEFA Champions League

Saturday, 14th December

Fulham (h)

3pm

Premier League

Wednesday, 18th December

Southampton (a)

8pm

EFL Cup

Sunday, 22nd December

Tottenham Hotspur (a)

4.30pm

Premier League

Thursday, 26th December

Leicester City (h)

8pm

Premier League

Sunday, 29th December

West Ham United (a)

5.15pm

Premier League

Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

