Liverpool’s Alisson Becker Now Set to Be out Until December in New Injury Update
Alisson Becker might be the best goalkeeper the Premier League has ever seen, however, one of the main flaws in his game is that he picks up so many injuries for a keeper.
Since joining Liverpool in 2018 from Roma for a reported fee of €62million, Alisson has missed 47 games for club and country through injury or illness.
Considerin18-yarde is a goalkeeper who for about 95% of the game is standing in an 18-yard area, that is a ridiculous amount of football missed.
Fortunately, Liverpool have an amazing backup in Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher. The Reds even future-proofed the Brazilian's position even more last summer, purchasing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for €30million.
This move for the Georgian international confused a lot of people, especially considering Alisson is still rated as the best keeper in world football.
However, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards were immediately justified when the 32-year-old shot-stopper picked up a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace.
Originally, Liverpool's stance was that Ali would only be out until after the November international break.
However, a new story from Football Insider has reported that the Brazilian goalkeeper could be longer than originally feared, with sources claiming he could be out until at least December.
With the 32-year-olds contract set to expire in 2027 and him becoming more and more injury-prone, maybe we could see him join the MLS or Saudi Arabia and make a small fortune before retiring.
A good friend of Alisson, former coach John Achterberg is currently the head goalkeeper coach at Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq so he has the connections if he wants to travel to the Middle East.
Who knows though, when he is available, the Brazilian is the best keeper in the Premier League and it's not even close. Hopefully, this is just a one-off injury, sadly, looking at his injury history, it would suggest this isn't the case.