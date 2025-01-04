Liverpool's Rivals Chelsea Drop Points Again In Premier League Title Race
Liverpool's bitter rivals Chelsea dropped points once again on Saturday afternoon during their Premier League game away to Crystal Palace.
The 3pm game finished 1-1 after an early goal from the inform Cole Palmer gave the Blues the lead before Jean-Phillippe Mateta gave the home side an 82th minute equaliser.
READ MORE: Billionaire Elon Musk 'Planning' To Buy £6 Billion Liverpool FC From FSG - Report
If the Reds now win their two games in hand over Chelsea, they will be 15 points clear of them following their opposition dropping points to Fulham and Ipswich over the festival period in successive games.
Manchester City seem to be back performing to their usual standards, as they won a second league game in a row against West Ham United at home 4-1, whilst Arsenal travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in the later fixture.
READ MORE: Liverpool Could Cut Short Stefan Bajcetic Loan At Red Bull Salzburg - Midfielder Not Enjoying Time At Austrian Club
There is still a long way to go in the title race, as Liverpool will know from previous experiences, however it is beginning to look like the Gunners will be the main challengers. Then again, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City can never be ruled out.
Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in the EFL Cup, as Arsenal host Newcastle in the first leg. Manchester City and Chelsea will both have rests due to them no longer being in the competition.