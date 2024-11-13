Liverpool Set To Battle Premier League Rival Arsenal For Swedish Star Hugo Larsson From Eintracht Frankfurt
Liverpool have been looking to strengthen their midfield for several seasons, following acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo in the last two seasons to re-tool and overhaul their midfield. They look to add to this depth with the pursuit of 20-year-old Swede, Hugo Larsson, from Eintracht Frankfurt.
According to reports from TeamTALK, the Merseyside club will still face competition from their Premier League rivals, Arsenal, who are also interested in Larsson's services.
Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal are now setting aside their targets for the January transfer window to help them push for a title. Hugo Larsson is one of those targets.
Liverpool is in a similar position to Arsenal in the need for additional legs in the central positions of the field to help them with their title aspirations. Arne Slot likes to have highly athletic players in the middle who can both balance attack and defense, and Larsson has played in both central midfield and defensive midfield positions.
The Reds boss does not seem to favor one of the current options in Wataru Endo, who is seeking a move away from the club in January, TeamTALK reports. Slot wants more options and Larsson is seen as a perfect fit for his system.
Frankfurt are expecting offers to arrive in the January window, not only for Hugo Larsson but also for their striker and leading goal contributor across Europe, Omar Marmoush, who also is linked with Liverpool.
Could we see a double signing swoop by the Reds in January? Larsson has been suffering from issues on his thigh, which may hamper a mid-season move, but still one to watch for the Summer window if nothing happens this winter.